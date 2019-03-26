IUST students excel in GATE-2019

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The result of Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering GATE – 2019 Examination which was held by Indian Institute of Madras (IIT Madras) showed that the B.Tech students of School of Engineering and Technology (SoE&T), Islamic University of Science and Technology-IUST, Awantipora have performed exceedingly well this time.

Over 60 students belonging to different branches of Engineering have qualified GATE- 2019 examination. This is in contrast to 20 students who had qualified GATE-2018 last year. Amongst the notable qualifiers this time are Amir Yaseen and Wahid Gulzar Bhat who have secured All India Rank 126 and 152 respectively in the Computer Science and Engineering branch.

Reacting to the performance of Engineering Students in GATE 2019 Exam, Prof. Mushtaq Siddiqi, Vice Chancellor IUST congratulated all the qualifiers and especially Amir Yaseen and Wahid Gulzar Bhat for bringing laurels to IUST.

He said that the top ranked students of IUST shall now be competing with students of eminent technical institutions for seeking admission in M.Tech programmes inIISc, IITsetc.



