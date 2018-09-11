IUST students allege misbehavior by Army

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 10:
The 4th-semester civil engineering students of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Monday alleged ‘misbehaviour’ by Army during their educational tour to SKUAST campus.
One of the 4th semester civil engineering students, who was the part of that trip said, “We were on an educational trip to SKUAST campus near Malangpora as a part of their course. We parked our bus on the side of air force camp. And all of sudden army personnel started misbehaving and hurling abuses,” he said.
He said that the faculty took the precautionary measures by calling off the trip and we all were asked to return.
Private Secretary to Vice-Chancellor (VC), Ajaz Qureshi said, “The civil engineering students had gone there to see the site, design and construction of the SKUAST building which is near the air force base in Malangpora.”
He said without any provocation army personnel started questioning students. “Students informed the forces that they are from IUST and have come for an educational purpose but they misbehaved with the students.
Soon after this incident, Qureshi said the students were called back to varsity where they expressed their resentments against the forces.,
When contacted Army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia refused the allegations of students and said, "No army personnel misbehaved with the students”.
