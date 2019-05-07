IUST resumes classes since Friday

May 07, 2019 | Agencies

Classes in the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended since Friday.

The university suspended classes on Friday after clashes at main chowk Awantipora between demonstrators and government forces following the killing of three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants, including a top commander, in an encounter in Shopian.

The varsity suspended classes and postponed all examinations which were scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Later, university remained closed on Monday, when polling was held in Pulwama and Shopian districts in the last and third phase of voting in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency (PC).