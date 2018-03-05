IUST postpones exams scheduled for March 6

Yawar HussainSrinagar
The Islamic University of Science and Technology has postponed all the exams scheduled on March 6.
The University officials told Rising Kashmir that the dates for the exams will be notified separately while the decision on exams scheduled for March 7 will be taken tomorrow.
Pertinently all the schools and colleges in the Valley have been closed by the government till Wednesday in wake of the killing of four civilians and two militants in Pahnoo Shopian on Sunday.
