IUST postpones all semester exams on Friday

March 21, 2019 | Agencies

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has postponed all semester examinations which were scheduled to be held on Friday.

The IUST had postponed semester examinations on March 19, when principal of a local school, Rizwan Asad Pandit died in the custody of police in Srinagar.

Rizwan was a Chemistry teacher in the Polytechnic college of the university.

The university also postponed all scheduled papers yesterday. Officials of the university said that all semester examinations which were scheduled to be held tomorrow have been postponed.