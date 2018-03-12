IUST postpones all exams scheduled for Monday

Get - On the Play Store.
Under-Secretary-General Jeffrey Feltman has condemned the violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to bring those behind the attacks and hate speech to justice. During the three-day visit, "he met Muslim political and civil society leaders to express co...More
University of Kashmir (KU) has postponed theinterview for contractual lecturers (Kargil Campus) in the subjects of Integrated Botany, Zoology scheduled for today (March 12). "Fresh dates will be announced later," Dean, School of Biological Sciences, KU said in a press stat...More
JK Board of School Education (BOSE)on Mondaypostponed all exams scheduled for today. “All examinations scheduled for today (March 12, 2018) in Kashmir division are postponed. Fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately, later,” an offici...More
In wake of the militant killings in Anantnag district, authoritieson Mondaysuspended train services in Kashmir Valley. An official of the railwaysaid that the train which started from Baramulla was stopped in Awantipora. Similarly, the official said that the train which star...More
The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has postponed all exams scheduled for today (March 12). The public relations officer IUST, Aijaz Qureshi said that the new dates for these papers will be issued seperately.More
Classwork will remain suspended in the University of Kashmir today along with the postponement of all scheduled exams. "University shall remain suspended onMarch 12, 2018(MONDAY). Moreover, all examinations scheduled for the day are postponed. Fresh dates for the deferred e...More
Authorities have decided to impose the restrictions in Srinagar parts including old city on Monday after a militant from Soura, Srinagar was killed along with his two associates in an overnight gunfight with government forces in Anantnag district. Although police did not spe...More
Pursuing credible leads of presence of militants, forces started search in the Hakoora area of Anantnag district. While the search was going on the hiding militants fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated by the security forces ensuing in an encounter. In the en...More
Three militants have been killed during a brief gunfight between militants and the government forces in district Anantnag on wee hours of Monday. DIG south Kashmir Amit Kumar told Rising Kashmir that a nocturnal Cordon and Search Operation was launched at Malikpora, Hakura a...More
