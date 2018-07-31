IUST organizes training, community awareness programmes

Rising Kashmir News
As social responsibility, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora is trying its level best to reach to the different sections of the society through education, research and various outreach programmes.
As 28th July is celebrated as World Hepatitis Day and this year with the theme Eliminate Hepatitis , Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing & Medical Technology (SMMCN&MT) IUST, organised a series of programmes for health care providers and community awareness at District Hospital Anantnag, Sub District Hospital Bijbehara, SKIMS Medical College Bemina and SKIMS Soura.
The main aim of these programmes was to create awareness about Hepatitis among Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Dental technicians, health workers and general public. Around 40 activists associated with ASHAand many people from high risk villages participated in the programme. The eminent speakers of the programme were Gastro anthologists - Dr. Mohd. Shafi and Dr. Mashkoor Beigh. The speech was followed by a short play prepared by B.Sc Nursing Ist year students in which the message was conveyed to the public regarding the prevention of Hepatitis. The health care providers and the common people had interaction session with the experts and sought the replies to their queries related to the Hepatitis.At the end, Ms. Asmat Parveen (I/C Principal SMMCN&MT) who coordinated the programme paid vote of thanks and appreciated the role and support of Dr. Majid Mehrab - Medical Superintendent District Hospital Anantnag, Dr. Showkat Ahmad Para, Medical Superintendent Sub-District Hospital Bijbehara, Dr. Shifa Deva – Medical Superintendent SKIMS Bemina, and Dr..Farooq Jan -Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura and University Administrationfor conducting the programme.