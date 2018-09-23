IUST journalism students interact with prominent photographers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 22
The students of journalism and Mass Communication, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) visited the ongoing Photo Exhibit by valley’s prominent Photographer Mukhtar Ahmad at Srinagar Club on Saturday. The students also interacted with the renowned landscape photographer Ashok Dilwali also known as ‘The Himalayan Man’.
While talking to students, Dilwali provided glimpses from his career as a photographer and discussed various issues concerning the budding photographers. “While I could have earned millions as a C.A, I choose to chase my dream of using photographs as a medium of my expression which was also inherited by me from my father, who was brilliant in this art.”
He instructed students to know properly about the ‘art’ and ‘craft’ of photography so that they could proper in this field. “You must keep on learning as much is possible for you and look for a mentor, who will guide you and be your honest critic as that is how I have grown,” he added.
The students were mesmerized by the display at the exhibit and interacted with the organizer and the famous photographer of the state, Mukhtar Ahmad who took them around the exhibition while discussing his photographs. He asked them to learn all the nuancesof photography properly and believe in themselves and said, “a photographer must be able to communicate his idea effectively to the viewers and that has been the driving force for me always. As students you must focus on one of the genres that interests you as photographers and immerse in it completely.”
The visit and interaction was organised by Sr. Asst. Prof Journalism & Mass Communication IUST Monisa Qadri who said that such events and interactions must be regularly held for inspiring budding students and for encouraging a culture of art appreciation here. The students were also accompanied by other faculty members and Incharge Head Dr. Ruheela Hassan.