IUST flouts norms in AR selection process: Aspirants

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has allegedly flouted its norms in the selection process of recently notified Assistant Registrar posts.
Aggrieved aspirants told Rising Kashmir that despite having higher merit in the written test, they have been left in lurch. They alleged they have much higher percentage of marks in the subjects desired for the posts alleged that the move has been carried out to shortlist the internal candidates.
“The IUST authorities, however, initially conducted the examination but after witnessing that most of the internal candidates featuring very low in the merit list, changed the shortlisted listing criteria midway to adjust these candidates,” they alleged.
It may be recalled, the posts of Assistant Registrar and other designation were advertised vide notification number 05 of 2017 dated: 05-05-2017 and the written test for AR posts was conducted on 30th June 2018 at IUST campus for which results were declared on 12-07-2018 subsequently , the shortlist was notified on date:14-09-2018.
The aspirants said that the norm is that the after conducting the exam, based on the number of posts available, a shortlist from the toppers from the merit list is called for interview.
“Afterwards, the criteria for their selection is applied which includes performance in interview, experience, expertise and good academic record,” they said.
“The IUST authorities have ignored the merit in the written test,” aspirants alleged.
This, according to them has solely helped the internal candidates.
“ For example, one internal candidates, Mohammad Iqbal Tantray, who is working in the Registrar’s office has acquired only 35 points from maximum of 100 points has been shortlisted and features at number 23 in the final shortlist for interview,” they alleged. “Ironically, one candidate who has 50 points in the written test and is among the top 10 in the merit has been dropped,” they added.
Another internal candidate, Faisal Barkat, who has only 40 points, is also in the shortlist and other internal candidates including Mubashir Nazir, Ruhana Khurshid, Maryam Qureshi and Shakeel ul Rehman have 40, 38, 42 and 40 points respectively. “Had the shortlisting of candidates been done on entrance merit list, no one among the internal candidates would have featured in the among the list for 25 candidates for interview,” the delegation said.
The IUST authorities, however, applied the experience points to all the candidates who appeared in the written test to give a major push to the internal candidates up the merit list, the delegation said.
A notice regarding selection criteria, without an office number and a date, has been uploaded on the varsity website, but a short listing criteria notice was never issued. Only a mention about issuing the short listing criteria was mentioned in various notices regarding the said posts from time to time.”
“What is the fun of conducting and exam if such a criteria has been applied on the entire list. The only way to shortlist a candidate is to consider his merit in the written test,” the delegation said.
Registrar, IUST, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir, said, “The criteria for the post were notified by the University and there was no objection from any aspirant. We made a list according to the parameters and that too was notified before the interview.”
He said that the University had asked the shortlisted candidates that if there was any problem they can inform the varsity authorities.
“All aspirants were told that if they have any problem, they can give the representations before the interview.”
Mir said, “We got representations from 2-3 aspirants and after examining them, some points got increased to some of the aspirants and even that too was notified.”
He also said that the test was conducted by outside state independent agency.