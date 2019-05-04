About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 04, 2019 | Agencies

IUST defers exams, suspends classes as safety measure

Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora in Pulwama, on Saturday postponed all examinations and suspended classes.

The university will remain open, a notification issued by the university said on Saturday morning. However, all scheduled examinations today have been postponed and new date will be announced later.

The university also suspended classes today, the notification said. The university will remain closed on Monday when polling will be held in the third and last phase of voting in Anantnag Parliamentary constituency. Two earlier phases in the constituency were held in Anantnag and Kulgam districts last month.

