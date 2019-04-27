IUST celebrates World Book, Copyright Day

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) celebrated the world book and copyright day here on Thursday. The day-long event was organised by the University Library.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor - IUST, Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi underlined various benefits of book reading for health. He suggested that people should devote more time toreading “in order to stay safe from the health issues like Dementia.” “The real pleasure comes from the books,” Prof Siddiqi stressed.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, IUST Registrar and University Librarian, Syed ReyazRufai, gave an insight of the importance of books. Deliberating upon the role and significance of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in libraries, he presented a brief report about the new technological implementations in the newly coming up University Library building.

The event witnessed several lectures from many dignitaries. Guest of Honour on the occasion, Justice (Retd) Bashir AhmadKirmani, delivered a speech on the lack of reading habits among people and the “worrisome” rise of smart phone usage. Noted columnist, Zahid G. Muhammad, dealt at length with the copyright and royalty issues in J&K with emphasis on the lack of good publishing houses in J&K.

Dean Academics IUST, Prof A M Shah, delivered a lecture on the copyright issues along with the usage of e- resources. In the second session, Prof A S Bhat, Dean, Humanities and Social Sciences, IUST, delivered a lecture on book reading. He expressed his concern over the lack of reading habits amongst people, especially youth of the Valley. DrSumeerGul, Senior Assistant Professor DLIS, University of Kashmir, gave a detailed presentation on the latest publishing and copyright issues.

The session concluded with a quiz programme about bestselling books and authors, and award to the most frequent users of the library.