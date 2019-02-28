IUST, BGSBU postpone exams, KU exams as per schedule

KU defers class work from March 1 to 5, CUK class work as per schedule
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Several universities postponed examinations while as other varsities have kept examination as per schedule in view of the prevailing situation, officials said on Wednesday.
Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, has postponed all ongoing examinations. In an order issued by IUST Controller Examination, the order said, “It is notified for information of all the concerned that all the semester examinations have been postponed till further orders and will be conducted as per new date sheet to be issued separately.”
Similarly, the authorities at the University of Kashmir (KU) said that the examination of all courses will be held as per schedule.
Controller Examination, KU, Farooq Ahmad Mir told Rising Kashmir that KU would go ahead with scheduled examinations for students.
“There will be no interruption or postponement in any examination as the varsity is trying to overcome the delay issue in conducting examinations and declaring results,” Mir said. The varsity, however, postponed the ‘National Science Day’, event scheduled on Thursday. The event was organised by the Pharmaceutical Sciences of the varsity. Class work in the main and satellite campuses of KU were also deferred as a precautionary measure.
The order issued by Deputy Registrar, KU of Academic Affairs reads, “University class work in main and satellite campuses shall resume from 5th March instead of 1st March 2019.” The students are becoming victims after the degrees of their respective courses get overdue, Mir said adding “Some examination of different subjects were also held today.”
The Baba Ghulam Shah Badahah University (BGSBU) has also postponed entrance examinations in view of the prevailing situation.
Media Advisor, BGBU, Dr Danish Raina said, “The entrance test for M.Phil and PhD programs scheduled on 3rd March has been postponed and new dates will be notified separately soon.”
Officials of the Central University of Kashmir said that the class work in the varsity was going on and the class work would be held as per schedule.