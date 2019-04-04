IUST bags project to study impact of climate change

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), Awantipora got a major project from Department of Science & Technology, Government of India to study the impact of climate change on biodiversity of Kashmir Himalayan Region.

The project titled “Understanding the biodiversity of Odonata (Class Insecta) of Kashmir Himalayan Region with reference to Climate Change” has been sanctioned upto the tune of Rs.58,37,789/ (Rupees Fifty-Eight Lakh Thirty-Seven Thousand Seven Hundred &Eighty-Nine only).Dr. Aijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Research Officer, Mantaqi Centre for Science & Society (MCSS) is the Principal Investigator and Prof. Fozia S. Qazi, I/c MCSS is the Co-Principal Investigator of the project.

The project is part of Climate Change Programme (CCP), National Mission on Sustaining Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE), an ambitious programme of Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, to focus on various sectors/areas including biodiversity conservation and protection of Indian Himalayan Region.

The project being first of its kind from Kashmir Himalayan Region, shall be using insects as model taxon to predict effects of climate change on biodiversity using Odonata (dragonflies & damselflies) as indicator species. Among others, the project shallfocus on studying the taxonomy, diversity, distribution, ecology, status, conservation aspects, capacity building, long-term monitoring, etc., of Odonata with reference to climate changein Kashmir Himalayan Region. The whole university fraternityparticularly Honourable Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi congratulated Dr. Aijaz for this achievement.

