It’s non-issue, say separatists

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 17:
The separatist leaders, whose security was withdrawn by the State government on Sunday following the attack on CRPF men at Lethpora, Pulwama said it was a non-issue for them.
A spokesman of Hurriyat Conference (M) said, “The government and its propagandist anti-Kashmir media has repeatedly been racking up the issue of police personnel provided to the resistance leadership to politicize, knowing fully well it has no bearing, nor can it in any way change the reality of the lingering Kashmir dispute.”
The spokesman said with or without these police personnel at Hurriyat residence all remains the same.
He said whenever the issue has been given attention, the Mirwaiz has repeatedly said from the pulpit of Jamia Masjid that the government can withdraw it.
The spokesman said the Hurriyat leaders had never asked for it.
“In fact, it was the government that insisted on keeping the personnel based on what they said was their assessment of threat perception,” he said.
The Mirwaiz said it was the government’s decision at that time to keep it and today it was their decision to remove it.
“It’s not an issue for us,” he said.
The government on Sunday said it was issuing orders withdrawing all security and any government facilities provided to the separatist leaders that include Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Shabir Shah and Hashim Qureshi.
“All security and any vehicles provided to them will stand withdrawn by today evening. No security forces or cover should be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists,” the statement said. “If they have any other facilities provided by the government, they are to be withdrawn forthwith.”
The move comes two days after Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government would review the security of the people working at the behest of “Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI”.
Singh was referring to the separatist leaders in the wake of the suicide bombing that killed 44 CRPF men along the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.
Senior Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Bhat termed the government’s move a “good decision”.
“It is a good decision. Political office and Police can’t go together,” Bhat said. “It was their decision to provide me the security and it is their decision to withdraw it.”
Bilal Gani Lone, who heads the Jammu and Kashmir People's Independent Movement, said it was a non-issue for him.
“I had never asked the government for any security at the first place. They had voluntarily provided it to me after my father was assassinated in 2002. Today they have withdrawn it,” Lone said. “So there is nothing exciting about it. Life moves on.”
Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) said its chief Shabir Shah, who is presently undergoing detention at Tihar Jail, Delhi, had never been provided any kind of government security.
The JKDFP spokesperson said Shah, who completed his 32 years in different jails, has never been provided any kind of government security, “so the announcement of withdrawing it is nothing but a big lie”.
“Shabir Shah is a leader of principles who stands for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu Kashmir and has not even applied for the Indian passport,” the spokesman said. “It is the result of such kind of baseless propaganda of New Delhi and its local collaborators that the situation is deteriorating from bad to worse in the disputed region.”