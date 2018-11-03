It’s Mattu versus Hajam for Srinagar Mayor

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 02:
Congress on Friday said it would file nominations for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor with the support of 30 independent candidates and emerge winners.
Addressing a news conference at the party headquarters here, State Congress chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir claimed having an overwhelming majority in the recently-held Srinagar municipal polls.
“The rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party and Peoples Conference have four candidates each, how are they going to prove their majority,” Mir said. “On the contrary, we have the support of more than 30 independent candidates, 16 elected candidates of Congress and two associates and are going to file nominations.”
He said Congress was thankful to those who listened to the appeal of the party and gave an overwhelming response and supported the party.
“Today, we are talking to candidates who are supporting us and will file the nomination for the Mayor’s and Deputy Mayor’s post,” Mir said. “Our candidates for the post of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will emerge winners with an overwhelming majority On November 7.”
Congress is fielding Ghulam Rasool Hajam of Shalteng for the post of Mayor and Sheikh Imran of Nishat, an independent candidate who is the party’s associate for the post of Deputy Mayor.
He said Congress emerged as a single-largest party in recently concluded Urban Local Bodies polls, especially in Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
“We had appealed independents, individuals, and groups to support us and join hands to keep BJP away,” Mir said.
Accusing BJP of horse-trading, he said, “What BJP has done to lure candidates is visible to everyone. They shifted the candidates to five star hotels in Delhi but they can’t buy honesty of elected counselors in Kashmir.”
Mir said independent candidates showed their desire, will and support to Congress.
“On the basis of secular-thinking and support, we are hopeful that our Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidate will emerge winners,” he said.
Congress chief also criticized Governor Satya Pal Malik for making amendments through ordinance at the last moment for electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
“Earlier, there was an open house poll system for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s post. It was brought in place by the assembly and supported by the governments. Now, this amendment of the Governor through the ordinance is unconstitutional, illegal and highly motivated. This amendment is subjected to be challenged in the court but it will not affect the result,” Mir said.
He said they would send a deputation to the Governor before the results.
“The court doesn’t uphold such amendments. It is necessary for every voter to show his or her vote to the polling agent of the candidate. The same procedure is followed even in Rajya Sabha and the elections of MLCs,” he said.
Meanwhile, the former National Conference (NC) spokesman Junaid Azim Mattu filed his nomination papers in Srinagar for the post of Srinagar Mayor as Peoples Conference (PC) candidate.
Mattu filed his nomination papers at the office of the Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
Accompanied by Corporators and supporters, he filed the papers around Friday noon.
The party has also declared its support to an independent candidate from Habbak, Muhammad Saleem Lone for the post of the Deputy Mayor.
Lone also filed his nomination papers today.
Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Ansari, the brother of Shia leader and former minister Imran Ansari said PC was confident that the party would handsomely win the race for the post of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.