‘It’s historic decision’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 11:
Ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women’s Wing President Friday termed the decision of the government having zero stamp duty on the property registered in the name of women as a historic one.
Terming the decision approved by the State cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as akin to the popular land to tiller decision taken by the former Prime Minister Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, PDP Women’s Wing President SafinaBaig said the decision would help empower the State’s womenfolk.
The cabinet Friday approved levying of stamp duty at 5 percent in the urban areas and at 3 percent in the rural areas if the property was registered in the name of male members of the family and levying of stamp duty at zero percent if the property in both urban as well as rural areas was registered in the name of female members of the family.
“The decision will help in the overall empowerment of women and society too,” Safina said.
Lauding Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for taking this decision, she said this was for the first time not only in the history of the State but also entire India that such a decision helping in the women empowerment had been taken.
Stressing that women in the State owned less property, Safina said the decision would help encourage people to have properties in the name of women and thus help in their empowerment.
Referring to the statistics of the ‘Assets Ownership, Decision Making and Gender Role Attitudes’, she said only 23 women in the State own land and only 19 percent women own houses, which was way lesser than even 33 percent as per the Islamic laws.