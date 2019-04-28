It’s fight between secular and communal forces: Mir

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asserting that the politics based on deceit and falsehood had vitiated the atmosphere in Kashmir valley, besides isolating people and causing huge damages to overall development of the State, State Congress chief and party’s candidate from Anantnag parliamentary constituency G A Mir urged people of south Kashmir to strengthen secular forces led by Congress through ballot.

Addressing a gathering at Nussu Bedragund in Devsar assembly segment of Kulgam district today, Mir said the present elections were a direct fight between the communal and secular forces and the victory of the secular forces amounts to safeguarding Article 370 and Article 35-A which were in great danger due to the “betrayal by the power-hungry PDP”.

He said the politics based on deceit and falsehood was the main source behind the loses caused to life and property besides witnessing bloodshed and causing huge damages to people in every respect.

The State Congress chief said efforts were being made by the BJP and their so-called Bakhts even to abrogate the special status granted to the State and all this happened when PDP surrendered its core agenda for the sake of coming into power.

Mir also hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah over “dreaming” about abrogating Article 370 if voted to power saying that the BJP chief had sensed defeat of the saffron party in the present elections and desperate enough about the poll outcome was trying hard to exploit people over Article 370.

“No one can abrogate Article 370 because the special status granted to J&K under the constitution of India is permanent,” he said.

Mir said Congress respects the urges and aspirations of the people and would do everything to ensure that people of Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu do not feel isolated in any way.

He told the people that the coming two phases of present elections in south Kashmir would a be a litmus test for them as it was the power of their vote that could keep communal forces at bay.

“So people should vote for the Congress to send a strong voice to the Parliament who can plead their cause genuinely,” Mir said and appealed people to ensure his victory. “That will be the defeat of the communal, fascist forces and opportunist politics by PDP, BJP and others.”







