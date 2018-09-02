‘It'll boost rural economy’

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 01:
As a part of India-wide launch of county’s new banking behemoth, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday launched the facility for Jammu Kashmir stating that the new facility would boost rural economy.
Speaking at the function organised by the J&K Postal Circle at SKICC here, the Governor said that with the launching of Postal banking network, another crown had been added to the rich history of Indian Postal services.
He said despite the introduction of internet and other technologies, the relevance of post offices continued to remain intact
Governor Malik said it continues to be a major source of communication in the rural and far-flung areas.
He expressed happiness on the India-wide launch of banking services by the Postal Department and hoped that the initiative would give a further boost to the economic activities in rural areas where banking services were still not available.
He said it was the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to provide banking access to everyone, especially the marginal sections of the society to ensure benefits of various flagship programmes launched for their welfare and launching the Postal Banking service would prove an instrumental in this direction.
He said rural economy would grow further and people in rural areas will connect with this network and avail benefits of various government schemes.
The Governor said that in Jammu Kashmir, there would be eight branches of India Post Payment Bank located at Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla and Leh and all these branches would start functioning immediately.
He said all 1.55 lakh post offices across India would be linked to India Post Payments Bank by December 31.
The Governor said the move was likely to take the banking services to India's every corner.
Former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah; Advisor to Governor B B Vyas; former minister and MLA Asiea Naqash; VC Kashmir University Talat Ahmed; VC SKUAST-K Nazeer Ahmed Khan; Director General IMPA Lokesh Dutt Jha; Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula; Commissioner Secretary Tribal Affairs R K Bhagat; Commissioner Secretary Revenue Shahid Anayatullah; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan; Commissioner Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Abdul Rashid; Chief Post Master General, J&K Circle, P D Tshering; Chairman J&K Bank Pervaiz Ahmad, a large number of functionaries of Postal department, prominent citizens and other stakeholders were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Post Master General, J&K Circle, P D Tshering briefed about the features of IPPB and said it would cover the services like paperless banking with most secure Aadhaar enabled transactions and doorstep banking which was the trust of India Post.
“The services like transferring of subsidies, scholarships and pension which will directly go in the accounts of the account holders are also available,” he said. “The main objective of the scheme is to bring all people in the ambit of banking channel. The targeted segments are various beneficiaries of welfare schemes of GoI and State government, migrant workers, cooperative societies, dairy federations, old age pensioners, merchants, students and homemakers.”
Tshering said this was simple banking and no surcharges on account of ATM, SMS and non-maintenance of balance would be charged from the costumers.
The Postmaster General also presented mementoes to Governor Satya Pal Malik and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.
On the occasion, a special cover on ‘Financial Inclusion’ was released on the occasion by the Governor and Abdullah.
At the launch event, live opening of IPPB accounts of local artisans was done and QR Cards were distributed to account holders by the Governor and the NC leader.
IPPB would leverage the network of 1.55 lakh post office branches to provide banking and financial service to people all over India.
This would create the country’s largest banking network with direct presence at village level.
It is an extension to the Jan Dhan Yojana which brought India in the folds of banking system.
IPPB is taking the bank to citizen’s doorstep.
The salient features of IPPB includes paper-less banking with most secure Aadhaar enabled transactions and doorstep banking, trust of India Post, Payment Bank for Government of India.
It can also be used for transferring benefits like subsidies, scholarships, and pension directly in the account holder’s account aimed at targeting the unbanked millions who are still outside the formal banking channel.