ITI Jammu holds event to celebrate top ranking in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, SEPTEMBER 20:
Government Industrial Training Institute Jammu on Thursday organized an event to celebrate its 1st Rank in J&K State & 51st All India Rank in the grading process.
According to an official, pertinently, the ranking was issued by Directorate General of Training (DGT) , Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (Govt. of India) . Global rating agency CRISIL has carried the entire grading process throughout the country.
Director Technical Education, J&K, Anoo Malhotra was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Technical Education appreciated the efforts of the faculty members and Head of the Institutions for achieving the prestigious ranking among 13348 ITIs all over India. She also encouraged them to get higher ranking in the near future.
Principal Government ITI Jammu, Rajindra Gupta presented the vote of thanks and assured to work harder for improving the training programme further.
Appreciation awards and certificates were also distributed to various ITI’s officers/officials for this achievement.
Assistant Director, Joint Directorate of Technical Education Jammu ,Anoop Sharma , Superintendent Women ITI Jammu , Rajesh Gupta besides faculty members were also present on the occasion, the official added.