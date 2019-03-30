ITBP sub-inspector shoots himself dead in Kunzer

A sub-inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shot dead himself with his service rifle in Kunzer area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.
Reports said Sub-Inspector Chandar Mani of ITBP’s 4th Adhoc G Coy shot dead himself at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Kunzar.
The investigation has been initiated into the incident.
A sub-inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shot dead himself with his service rifle in Kunzer area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.
Reports said Sub-Inspector Chandar Mani of ITBP’s 4th Adhoc G Coy shot dead himself at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Kunzar.
The investigation has been initiated into the incident.