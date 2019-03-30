About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

ITBP sub-inspector shoots himself dead in Kunzer

A  sub-inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shot dead himself with his service rifle in Kunzer area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

Reports said Sub-Inspector Chandar Mani of ITBP’s 4th Adhoc G Coy shot dead himself at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Kunzar.

The investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

ITBP sub-inspector shoots himself dead in Kunzer

              

A  sub-inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shot dead himself with his service rifle in Kunzer area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

Reports said Sub-Inspector Chandar Mani of ITBP’s 4th Adhoc G Coy shot dead himself at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Kunzar.

The investigation has been initiated into the incident.

News From Rising Kashmir

;