March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

ITBP sub-inspector commits suicide

A sub-inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) committed suicide in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Sub-Inspector Chandar Mani shot himself with his service rifle at a CRPF camp in Kunzar area of the north Kashmir district, they said.
It is not yet known why the officer took the extreme step, police said. A case has been registered.

 

