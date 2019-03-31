ITBP man shoots self dead in Srinagar

March 31, 2019 | Agencies

A day after a Sub-Inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) committed suicide in north Kashmir, another trooper of the paramilitary force shot himself dead in Srinagar on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Constable Ramphul Meena (belt number 127020492) of ITBP 11 bn.

He shot himself with his service rifle INSAS inside a camp at Sericulture Office Solina area of Srinagar in central Kashmir while he was on duty, a police officer said.

The constable was shifted to SMHS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, reported GNS.

On Saturday an ITBP sub-Inspector identified as Chander Mani of 4th Adhoc G Coy had shot himself dead at Kunzer in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.