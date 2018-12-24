About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ITBP man killed, 34 others injured as bus falls into gorge in Ramban 

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

An Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) man was killed and 34 others were injured when a bus they were traveling in met with an accident near Khoni nalllah on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Monday.

Reports said that the bus carrying 35 ITBP men skidded off the road near Khoni Nallah and rolled down into a deep gorge.

The ill-fated bus was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar.

"They were returning back after being deployed for election duties in the recently concluded panchayat polls in the state".

Station House Officer (SHO) concerned Vijay Kotwal said that one ITBP man was killed while injured were evacuated to the nearby hospital for treatment.

 He said that condition of five injured personnel is stated to be critical.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Showkat Aijaz said that a rescue operation has been launched.  (GNS)

 

