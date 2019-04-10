ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldier was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally on board a bus in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gursai, Sanjay Gupta said that ITBP personnel were on board a bus and were returning after inspection of a polling booth at Dhargloon area when the incident took place.

The officer said that other soldiers sitting along with him had a narrow escape even as the soldier Havaldar Krishen Chand Sahu of (ITBP 15/21 13 Adhoc bn ) suffered an injury in his shoulder and has been shifted to military hospital Rajouri for treatment.

He said that the condition of the soldier as per the doctors is stable. (GNS)