It will trigger humanitarian crisis: Sajad

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Terming the government’s decision to restrict vehicular movement on Baramulla-Srinagar-Jammu highway as undemocratic and anti-people move, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone Wednesday said it would trigger humanitarian crisis in Kashmir.

Addressing a series of election meetings in Lolab Assembly segment, Lone said the State government should not carve a militaristic identity for itself and that military needs would always have to remain subservient to civilian needs”.

“At a time when the state is gripped with an extended sense of alienation and persecution, these measures will further exacerbate the situation. It has made a mockery of civil liberties and will have a long-term impact,” he said.

Lone said the highway serves as the main communication artery of the state linking it with rest of the country imposing restrictions on it will severe this link not just physically but emotionally too.

“Such a step has definitely sent out wrong message and will create unnecessary inconvenience which will harm both the interests of the government and the people alike,” he said.