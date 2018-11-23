It was a surgical operation: Army

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Nov 23:
General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt Friday said the encounter at Bijbehara in which six militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were killed was a “surgical operation.”
“It was a successful, prompt and precise operation without any civilian or forces' casualty,” Lt Gen Bhatt told reporters on sidelines of a function organised to mark Gurpurab at 46 RR Army camp in Baramulla.
Asked about involvement of slain militant Azad Malik in killing of Rising Kashmir founding editor Syed Shujaat Bukhari, GoC said, “We are confirming whether there was any involvement of the slain militant in his killing.”
Police has claimed that Malik was among the three militants involved in assassination of Bukhari in Srinagar.
In reply to a question about recent arrest of two alleged women OGWs, Lt Gen Bhatt said women were used by militants in the past too.
“There were many cases of women OGWs in past also. My appeal to militants is to not involve women in this war,” he said.
He said involving civilians in the war depicts the weakness of militants.
“The militants want to terrorize the civilians by kidnapping or killing,” added the GoC.