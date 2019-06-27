IT team raids politicians, businessmen in Jammu

June 27, 2019 | Agencies

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting at Srinagar directed strict action against rampant cases of corruption, sleuths of Income Tax Department on Thursday raided some residences of politicians and businessmen in this winter capital of the state.

Official sources here said that the IT teams on Thursday morning raided the residence of a veteran Congress leader in Gandhi Nagar locality and senior NC leader and former minister in Friends Colony.

They added that the IT teams also conducted simultaneous raids in Lakhdatta Bazar area, famous in dealing with gold/diamond ornaments and other items.