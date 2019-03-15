About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

IT officials from 3 northern states conduct raids in Jammu City, Katra

Income Tax sleuths on Thursday raided a dozen places in Jammu where they scrutinized documents of the tax evading business men and hoteliers.
As per the sources, over 200 Income Tax officials from three Northern Indian States like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana led by Director Investigation Income Tax AK Mishra conducted simultaneous raids in Jammu city and Katra.
During the early morning raids, sources said, three to four shops of Madan Banya, his residence in Gandhi Nagar, his two hotels in Katra, and one hotel in Jammu namely Mansar was raided by the Income Tax officials.
The IT officials seized the accounts record and its scrutiny was started. All the business establishments of Banya remained shut, while one of his factor in Gangyal was also raided by the IT officials for allegedly evading taxes.
Another team of IT officials raided the business establishments of Kapahi including Samrat Hotel, and his residence belonging to prominent business man of Jammu city.
In Katra, sources said, the searches continued in the business houses. Till the filing of this report, the searches and checking of records continued.

