It is ultimate sacrifice one can offer: Ganai

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hails valour of Rouf

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Saturday hailed the valour and self-sacrifice of Rouf Ahmad Dar, the rafting guide who laid down his life while rescuing tourists after a boat capsized near Rafting Point inMovera, Pahalgam yesterday.

Ganai, who is also incharge of the Tourism Department, said the sacrifice of Rouf was yet another example of how much the people of Kashmir care for their tourists.

"Without caring for his own life, Rouf braved strong currents of river Lidder to save five tourists from drowning. It was the ultimate sacrifice one can offer," he said.

The Advisor issued directions to CEO Pahalgam Tourism Development Authority to remain careful and track weather and take all other precautionary measures for ensuring safety and security of tourists especially during trekking, mountaineering and rafting expeditions.

Ganai said the deceased will be suitably awarded posthumously and monetary help will be provided to the family.

He conveyed his heart-felt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for JannahtulFirdous to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir released Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia relief in favour of the Next of the Kin of late Rouf.