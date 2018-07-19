It is judicial killing, says TeM

‘Political detainees killed under a well thought out plan’
‘Political detainees killed under a well thought out plan’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
Terming the death of senior pro freedom leader Ghulam Hassan Malik just another example of judicial killing under a well thought out plan by New Delhi to push political detainees to death Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui has said that this is under this colonial plan pro freedom leaders and activists are being arrested under false and fabricated cases and subjected to worst kind of inhuman torture in interrogation centers and prisons and harassed and abused mentally and physically. Providing sub standard food and denying medical treatment is also part of this same plan and to lodge them in faraway places with hard core criminals is also part of this sinister policy which one one hand is aimed to turn detainees into mental and physical trauma and on the other to compel them to surrender their will to fight their occupation but New Delhi should realise this brazen fact that by resorting to such barbaric means and methods our prisoners could not be forced to surrender before its military might. Terming Ghulam Hassan Malik as a senior leader and Shaheed-e-Zindaan Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui said that Malik Sahab has rendered supreme services and sacrifices for the freedom movement since its inception in early nineties and spend most of his life in different jails of state but after being released every time he would come up with much more courage and valour to serve the freedom movement.