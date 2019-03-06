It is false propaganda: Indian Navy

March 06, 2019 | PTI

The Indian Navy on Tuesday dismissed as "false propaganda" Pakistan's claim that it had thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter the country's territorial waters.

"We have witnessed Pakistan indulging in false propaganda and spread of misinformation. The Indian Navy does not take cognizance of such propaganda. Our deployments remain undeterred," the Indian Navy said.

In a brief statement, it said the Indian Navy remains deployed as necessary to protect national maritime interests.

The statement by Pakistan Navy came in the midst of latest flare-up between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

