It is direct attack on the freedom of press: Congress

Published at January 23, 2019 12:14 AM 0Comment(s)309views


Srinagar:

 Condemning the incident of assault on photojournalists during the protests in Heff Shirmal Shopian, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) condemned the incident—terming it a “direct attack on the freedom of press.”
In a statement issued here, State Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir described the attack on photo journalists as unacceptable, deplorable, and extremely unfortunate, saying that the Journalists were performing their legitimate duties, the assault on them amounts to curbing freedom of press.
“I express my serious concern over this unfortunate incident and pray for speedy recovery of the injured journalists,” he said. “I emphasize State Government to investigate the matter to fix responsibility of this unfortunate incident,” Mir said.

 

