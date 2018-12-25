IT enabled training in 'Project Management' skills for officers begins

Orientation programmes to bring efficiency in citizen-centric services: Biswas
JAMMU, DECEMBER 24:
Information Technology Department in collaboration with National Institute of Smart Governance (NISG) today started 5-Day training program to improve ‘Project Management' skills of the key functionaries of government departments.
The orientation course, ‘Project Management on PRINCE2’ aims at to bring in efficiency and effectiveness in citizen-centric services.Itis designed to help participants to augment their understanding of project management by leveraging the powerful tools and techniques that can be used in managing projects.
On the day one, General Manager, NISG Satyajit Rao Vaguala, Facilitator Sudha Madhuri and Vikash Madduri sensitized the participants about various topics like Understanding Project Management in Governance, PRINCE2 Frame Work, Communication Management Strategy, Project Management Team Structure and Role in a PRINCE2 Project.
During the next four days of the training programme, facilitators will also sensitize the participants about Quality Management Procedure, Product Based Planning, Case Study ESCIMS, Risk Management Strategy, Risk Management Procedure and PRINCE2 Seven Processes.
The Secretary, Information Technology, Saugat Biswas informed that the training is aimed primarily for the officials in Government departments who are responsible for or associated with managing the e-Governance projects in their departments. He added it is also a unique compendium of information and learning from diverse sources.
He hoped that during the training programmethe participants will test their understanding of various topics of RINCE2 and self-evaluate their learning during and post class room discussions.
Biswas informed that Jammu & Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), (Information Technology Department)in collaboration with the National Institute for Smart Government, is designed to equip the higher-level administrators with the understanding of Project Management on PRINCE2.
He added thatafter a gap of six years a series of trainings have been started in a big way this year and have already covered administrators and officers of various levels of different departments of the State Government, districts including Leh and Kargil.
Biswas informed that these training programs will cover around 250 officers positioned at strategic levels in the Government including officers of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Directors and officers from various other administrative departments.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary Information Technology Department, Vaibhav Kohli welcomed the participant and hoped for an enthusiastic responsefrom them to learn and participate in different events of the training program. He expressed that the training program will motivatethe participants to improve the quality and approach of work and implement these learnings on the ground.
The training program was attended by more than 30 senior officers of government departments of the State Government, including, Deputy Commissioner Commercial Taxes Ghulam JeelaniZargar, ADC Ganderbal Naseer Ahmad Wani, ADC Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba, ADC Anantnag Showkat Ahmad Rather, ADC DodaKishar Lal, ADC Nowshera Sachin Dev Singh and Deputy Commissioner Commercial Taxes Mansoor Aslam.