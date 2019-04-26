About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 26, 2019 | PTI / Rising Kashmir News

IT Deptt searches premises of PC leader Imran Ansari

None of my premises raided: Ansari

 The Income Tax Department Thursday carried out searches at two premises of a kin of Imran Reza Ansari, a former minister in the PDP-BJP coalition and senior Peoples Conference leader, for alleged tax evasion, officials said here.
They said the income tax officials, assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the CRPF, carried out the searches at a business complex in the upmarket Karan Nagar where locations of North Point Complex were searched by the tax personnel.
Later, a team was sent to search another premises of the family at Alamgiri Bazar in the downtown Srinagar.
The income tax officials maintained that Thursday's raids were carried out on a business family and were in no way connected to Ansari, a politician who switched over to People's Conference led by Sajad Lone.
Ansari's sister is married to the family whose premises have been raided.
Meanwhile, PC General Secretary Imran Ansari refuted the “baseless rumours” of alleged raids conducted by enforcement agencies on any of his premises and said, “These rumours are motivated and reflect the panic and desperation among the traditional twin parties who stood stunned by the emergence of a strong and viable political alternative in the State.”
He said none of his premises had been raided.
“Rumours and baseless reports to this effect are politically motivated and I am proceeding with defamation suits against those news agencies and portals, who have carried forward this rumour without any authentication,” AnsarI said.

 

