IT Deptt launches refresher training for CT employees

‘Exercise aimed at transforming JK’s human capital into digitally empowered knowledge resource’
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, SEPTEMBER 01:
The Information Technology Department has, on the initiative of Secretary Information Technology, Saugat Biswas launched refresher training programme in IT skills for the employees of Commercial Taxes Department.
The first training programme, under this initiative, was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar here today. Around 30 officers from the Commercial Taxes Department, Jammu division are being trained in information technology skills pertinent to their day to day job requirement in the first instance.
The officers, comprising both gazetted as well as non-gazetted, will receive the two days training.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Jammu highlighted the importance of Information Technology in contemporary governance. “Such trainings are aimed at transforming human capital into digitally empowered knowledge resources,” he said and appreciated the well organized training which is in a series of such trainings being organized by the Information Technology Department across the State government departments.
Technical Officer, Information Technology, Department, Asgar Ali informed that in all 180 officers of Commercial Taxes Department, will undergo the two-day training programme in six batches. He said the aim of the training course is to equip the officers to undertake e-Governance transactions through IT enabled platforms.
“The training will cover a wide range of topics ranging from use of computers for basic office work to MS-Excel and training related to IT tools of GST network,” he said.
Asgar further informed that the training is in continuation to Information Technology Department’s endeavour to strengthen the administration at grass roots level by capacity building of manpower in Information Technology skills and e-governance practices.
He said the IT Department has embarked on third specialized training this year, after successful completion of recently concluded training for different category of employees of Civil Secretariat at Srinagar and Leh.