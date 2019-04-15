IT Deptt detains senior Hurriyat leader at Srinagar airport

April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Hurriyat leader and Anjuman-e-Sharie- Shian President Aga Syed Hassan was detained Sunday by the Income Tax department at Srinagar airport.

Official sources said the Hurriyat (G) leader Aga Syed Hassan of Budgam was detained by Income Tax department along with cash of about Rs 14.5 lakh at Srinagar airport.

They said he was on way from Delhi to Srinagar.

He has been asked to justify where from the money came, the sources said.