About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 11, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

IT Dept raids private offices of deputy mayor SMC

Income Tax Department officials on Tuesday morning raided the private offices of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Deputy Mayor, Shiekh Mohammad Imran.

Witnesses said that officials condicted raids at Imran's offices at Bohri Kadal and Sagarmal shoping complex in Srinagar.

The searches in the offices was underway till last reports came in.

“Some documents were also seized by officials,” they said.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 11, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

IT Dept raids private offices of deputy mayor SMC

              

Income Tax Department officials on Tuesday morning raided the private offices of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Deputy Mayor, Shiekh Mohammad Imran.

Witnesses said that officials condicted raids at Imran's offices at Bohri Kadal and Sagarmal shoping complex in Srinagar.

The searches in the offices was underway till last reports came in.

“Some documents were also seized by officials,” they said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;