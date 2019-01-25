Issuing non-bailable warrant against Shah ridiculous: DFP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 24:
Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has strongly reacted to the issuance of non-bailable warrant against the incarcerated leader and its chairman, Shabir Shah despite his imprisonment in Tihar jail Delhi from July 2017.
The spokesperson of the party said the family of Shabir Shah was surprised to receive a non-bailable warrant against him from a Jammu court in an old case of 1998.
The spokesperson while strongly condemning the issuance of warrant against the jailed leader said in a statement that it is ridiculous on part of the authorities who have placed Shabir Shah in Tihar jail from July 2017 and issued a warrant against him.
Terming it as an act of intimidation, the spokesperson said that such tactics won’t stop advocating the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson said that every prisoner in Tihar was earlier allowed to meet total ten blood relations but it has now been reduced to only four. “It is unfortunate that relatives of many Kashmiri inmates have to return without meeting their jailed relatives after traveling such a long distance.”