Issues of Kashmiri woman

Bilal Ahmad
Jammu & Kashmir is a state falls in the conflict zone between two declared nuclear powers Pakistan and India. Its native population both male and female has to face various issues in their daily life. But here I am going to highlight the various issues Kashmiri women is going through. Every society has their own issues and problems, no society is issue less in the world.
Some issues are social and some are religious in nature. The juxtaposition of these issues becomes more problematic, dangerous and complicated for the society to live bitterly and respectably. That society is known successful and progressive which cliffs the wings of such issues in a systematic and proficient manner.
Kashmiri women have to face the various issues like female feticide, lack of nutritious food, unemployment, patriarchy, sexual harassment, eve teasing, dowry deaths and wife battering. In addition to the issues recounted above Kashmiri women have to go through the depression, childlessness, molestation, harassment and widowhood due to the cascading set of conflict related activities.
To overcome these issues we as a society do require to follow a proper mechanism for the betterment of our own society. We should identify these issues priority wise for its permanent abolition on long term and short term basis. Its onus lies both on the government and the civil society.
As a society we should create a feasible environment for girl child in every walk of life regardless of domestic, social, political and economical spheres. We should change our hostile attitude towards the women folk. We should acknowledge their space in every sphere of life without any taboo and discrimination. We cannot ignore the half of our population mere on the pretext that it is the female sex.
No, if we fail to curtain this outlook the destruction and fall of our society is not too far and the issues will remain multiplying continuously. We should encourage ourselves for acknowledgement of the role of women in the society both pragmatically and idealistically. It is not sin to adopt the alien culture if that offers us something positive and beneficial.
We should make ourselves ready to adopt the positivities present in the other cultures in graded form that is by comparison.
We cannot bear to throughout the baby with the bath water. This kind of mental setup we should create among the general public and it is the need of the hour to safeguard our society from falling the simple prey of conservatism and destruction.
Kashmir is a Muslim dominated state and Islam is a complete way of life, it offers us opportunities and solution to every issue. It is not restraining us in any sense that could become hurdle for our better life. It teaches and stresses us regardless of gender to accumulate knowledge no matter if you have to visit china for the same.
Why it is stressing us to do so just because you will learn how to build a happiest society, free of miseries and social evils, in short a civilized society.
Now a days to do this is not as tuff as it was in the primitive times. We are in the age of technology, people are educated and competitive having mindset which is a boon in disguise for we people as a society to accomplish our goal of civilized society.
We should take the advantage of the same and acknowledge the space of the women folk as the necessity for eradicate the social issues from the society. We should promote the already existed Darsgahs and Mosques as the guidance and counseling centers for the women folk and inculcate in them a sense of duty and responsibility to identify good and bad deeds as per the Muslim theology.
For government it is imperative to strengthen its law enforcement institutions pertain to women life and create a healthy environment for women to participate in every sphere of life freely to share their intellect for the betterment of the society.
The issues of domestic violence, wife battering and dowry deaths be dealt strictly and time oriented and free justice system be created to such victims.
The environment of free movement of college going girls and working ladies be created by introducing the policy of stern punishment to the culprits found involved in the eve teasing and other heinous crimes happening with such women. By doing this the parents will be encouraged besides the women herself for quality education.
As Gandhiji has rightly said that no society will progress unless its women is not educated by saying that if a woman is educated three families are educated. One where she take birth, second where she is married and the one she establishes herself. Women should be encouraged for quality education by introducing the scholarships and fee waiving schemes.
Job oriented courses should be launched for the women folk to woo them in the higher education and a special package should be introduced to woo the women entrepreneurs so that the unemployed women can start their own business units with ease and respectably.
Dearth of women disease specialists should be taken up on war footing basis in the health department so that the health related issues pertain to women folk will be addressed properly.
A healthy woman is the foundation of a healthy society. Special counters in government as well as private offices and establishments be established for the convenience and guidance of the women visitors.
Government should establish the guidance and counseling centers with availability of free and necessary psychiatric advices to the womenfolk in each town of the state, so that the issues related to depression and other mental illness will be restrained before it could take a horrific shape to spread.
The above recounted roles for the civil society and the government can be successful only if the common masses will offer shoulders by keeping in view the better civilized society. It means that if we aspire for the better society it is a three dimensional process, all the three dimensions have to do the work pertains to their fold with coordination to each other.
So that the issues Kashmiri women folk is going through can be eradicated and a civilized society will be created.
Author is a research scholar at Department of English Literature & Foreign Languages, SRM University, Delhi
ahmadbilal9805@yahoo.in