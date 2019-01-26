Issue of barring journalists from covering 26 Jan function will be looked into: Advisor Kumar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Saturday said that the issue of some journalists not being permitted to cover the January 26 function in Srinagar would be looked into.
He said the entire process of security clearance for issuance of passes to journalists shall be reviewed for better coordination in future.
“It is learnt that today at Republic Day parade venue in Srinagar some journalists were not permitted to cover the event as the security passes issued to them were found not to be authenticated. The matter shall be looked into,” Advisor Kumar, who is Incharge Home Department, said in a statement.
He said it has been given to understand that primarily the incident occurred because of the procedure followed by the police for issuance of security passes during such events.
“The entire process of such security clearance shall be reviewed for better coordination in future,” he said.