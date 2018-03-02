Issue directions to check overloading in buses, traffic violations: HC to RTO

Insha LatiefSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court (HC) Thursday directed the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Kashmir to issue a circular to avoid overloading of buses and traffic violations.
The division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey granted three week time to the authorities and told them to publicize it (circular)through various print and electronic media.
Previously, advocate Ateeb Kanth informed the court that people are found hanging to the mini buses which can endanger the lives. While taking a note, the court had directed SSP Traffic to depute a special traffic squad for checking of overloading in the mini buses.
SSP Traffic Tahir Islam who was present before court submitted that the previous court orders are being followed.
“Overloading and other traffic violations in the city are being checked. Around a dozen vehicles have been fined for overloading,” said SSP Tahir.
The court directed him to carry the drive on daily basis and directed him to file compliance report by next date of hearing.
The court also took tough stand against the traffic violations. The court directed state authorities that in case any violation takes place, the vehicle should be seized on spot and registration should be suspended.
While considering a matter, the bench directed RTO Srinagar and SSP traffic to take timely initiative to stop traffic violations.
Meanwhile Advocate Kanth informed court that the outer wall of Parimpora bus stand has been occupied by street vendors and the condemned vehicles have been dumped at the bus stand.
It was also informed to court that people have started selling cigarettes and other items in these condemned buses.
The court ordered state authorities to move the condemned vehicles from Parimpora bus stand.
Regarding the encroachment by street venders, the court directed IGP Kashmir to provide assistance to SMC for cleaning all the encroachment on roads.
Additional Advocate General, M A Beigh informed court that color coding of vehicles has been almost done.
The court directed him to file latest updated status report in this regard on next hearing.
On previous hearing, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) had filed a compliance report before court stating that the (noise) exceeding limits observed in all silent zones were monitored by the Board and necessary advisories have been issued to the concerned officers.
The matter has also been taken up with the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir for taking remedial measures like prohibition on use of sound amplifiers, loud speakers, honking of horns in these zones, has been endorsed to all the concerned authorities.
The court also directed Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to file his response as to what action has been taken on the basis of the report submitted to him by the Pollution Control Board on next hearing.
0 Comment(s)