Israeli fire kills six Palestinians at Gaza protest

Press Trust of India

Gaza City

Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have shot dead six Palestinians, four of them in a single incident, in one of the deadliest days in months of mass protests along the security fence separating Gaza and Israel.

Gaza's Health Ministry Friday said that four were killed in one location, where the Israeli military said it opened fire on a crowed of Palestinians who breached the fence and approached an army post.

No Israeli troops were harmed, the army added. Two other Palestinians were killed in other protest locations, the ministry said, adding that at least 140 Palestinians were wounded by live bullets.

Since March, Hamas has orchestrated near-weekly protests along the fence. The Israeli military said 14,000 Palestinians thronged the border fence areas Friday.

 

 

(Representational picture)

