Israeli couple rescued in Leh

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
An Israeli couple was rescued by a team of Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force after they got stuck on a steep rock hill in the Leh district, police said today.
A five-member team of the SDRF Leh was deputed for the rescue operation in Liker-Saspochay village yesterday, they said.
"After conducting a search, the SDRF team spotted the foreign couple on a steep rock hill. They were rescued safely by the team," a police spokesman said.
The couple - Dubiniwski Barak and Fragin Chasys Mushka - told the rescuers they climbed the rock hill but were unable to come down.