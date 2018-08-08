About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Israeli couple rescued in Leh

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

An Israeli couple was rescued by a team of Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force after they got stuck on a steep rock hill in the Leh district, police said today.


A five-member team of the SDRF Leh was deputed for the rescue operation in Liker-Saspochay village yesterday, they said.

"After conducting a search, the SDRF team spotted the foreign couple on a steep rock hill. They were rescued safely by the team," a police spokesman said. 

The couple - Dubiniwski Barak and Fragin Chasys Mushka - told the rescuers they climbed the rock hill but were unable to come down.

