Israel launches air strikes after Gaza rocket fired

The Israeli occupational army has carried air raids against Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket being fired over its border.
The Israeli air defence system intercepted the rocket which was fired overnight from the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave, the army said.
The latest raids follow strikes by the Israeli occupational army on two Hamas posts on Sunday, after balloons carried an explosive device over the border fence.
The Gaza border has been relatively calm in recent weeks after a deal in which Israel allowed Qatar to provide millions of dollars in aid for fuel and salaries in the blockaded enclave.
Since March, protests and clashes have occurred along the Gaza border fence.
Protesters have been calling for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to their former homes now occupied by Israel.