ISPD regional office inaugurated in Srinagar

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The regional office of Intellectual Social and Personality Development (ISPD) braining centre Kashmir was inaugurated here on Sunday.

The office was inaugurated by noted academician Professor A G Madhosh and former Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Rafi, who was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest, Prof Madhosh said Kashmiri children have enough talent and they can accelerate across the globe.

“Critical thinking comprises of a number of different skills that help us learn to make decisions. It is the ability to evaluate information to determine whether it is right or wrong,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, former Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Rafi said there is a need for innovative techniques in education system.

“We should develop critical thinking skills among our children by challenging their minds with research and then incorporate it in the daily life,” Rafi said adding that there is need of such institutions in future.

Founder of ISPD Mind Master Techniques Pvt, Tariq Marghoob said the program aims to focus mostly on brain exercises being skipped in the mainstream education system.

“The ISPD multi-model platform targets various cognitive skills and neuro-physical systems designated to improve brain fitness and enhance real-life skills,” Margoob said.

“Self-esteem is a child’s passport for lifetime mental health and social happiness. It is the foundation of a child’s well-being and the key to success as an adult,” he added.

Some kids performed different brain exercises including Neurotic, Aerobic, Memorising skills, Blindfold Reading, and other exercises.

The event was attended by eminent educationists, parents, students and teachers.