Isolate Israel

Dear Editor,
The recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem has been turned down by 128 member countries of the United Nations. The world has shown that they are against the announcement of declaring Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The time has come when Israel and US should think about the decision of new capital Jerusalem and should take back the decision for world peace and Palestine. US President Donald Trump had warned the countries of stopping financial assistance in the future if they vote against the decision of Jerusalem as Israel capital. US President’s tactics have not materialized and world unity shows by voting against the Israel decision that his dictatorship won’t apply. After this the world leaders should break diplomatic ties with Israel until it takes back the decision. We have to give the rights to the Palestine people to live in the peaceful world by ending the atrocities and injustice done by Israel. There is a responsibility on the shoulders of the world leaders to give justice to Palestine people and make peace process between Israel and Palestine for a permanent solution.
Syed Nisar Mehdi
Hyderabad
