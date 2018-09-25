Isn’t it Schadenfreude?

Shoaib Mohammad
It is agonizing and pains to see in this advanced and civilized world where the physical barrier has vanished and the world has come too close and cultures have amalgamated but gender-based gap and the gulf is present. The community is still a matter of concern owing to the adherence to bogus and superfluous derogatory among all communities of the world.
It is sad to even on international women day we still debate on the oppression upon women. The reality is that the millions of women are suffering and are oppressed under rigid social ethics where some men are still seen as dominant over women and still considered them as a puppet for pleasure.
Knowing the fact that a woman is physically a weak creature compared to men as revealed by both religion and science while some take advantage of their weak physique and nature then lead them towards the crepuscule of the ocean.
For decades it has been discussed and analysed but the debate never ended why? Because we are far from the concept of modernity which is wrongly quoted in our mind hence modern thought is missing from our modern lifestyle.
Well Indulging into the matter of the rape culture in our society which is a kind of social threat for our womenfolk and a girl child who are forcibly used for the means of pleasure without any age gap, It could be a girl child of five years or can be a woman aged 40 years but the sinner shows no mercy towards them as he is lured into the world of ignorance and tagging him as inhuman would be better word.
From the onset of insurgency in Kashmir till now we find a bulk of rape cases still some of the cases are not yet registered by the victims due to social setup and threats. There is a huge number of victims of rape from Kashmir but there is no reliable statistics on the number of rapes committed by security forces, social groups and others. Human rights groups have documented so many of cases from 1990 but because many of the incidents took place in remote areas so there is not any precise number of such incidents.
Moreover, at least 595 rape cases were registered in Jammu and Kashmir in last 2 years which includes 213 cases from Kashmir and 382 from Jammu.
In Kashmir the listed areas include border side of district Kupwara which witnessed highest number of 30 rapes, followed by south Kashmir’s Anantnag with 29 cases, then Srinagar with 27 cases, Budgam with 23 cases, Kulgam with 17 cases, Baramulla with 15 cases, Sopore with 12 cases, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian with 9 cases, Bandipora with 8 cases, Handwara and Awantipora with 7 cases, Leh with 5 cases and one case in Kargil and 2018 witnessed more rise in such incidents.
The accused caught after investigation found guilty in many cases belong to different groups he was whether a security man, government official, a local person or any member of the society irrespective of any caste, creed, or religion who caught involved into crime like rape, recent cases of rape show the involvement of family members in supporting rapists to attempt the rape with their own family member.
On September 2, an incident which took place in Uri district exposed the stepmother being a mastermind behind the rape of the 9-year-old girl. Her son and his friends shared this brutal crime equally.
The girl was missing from 23 August on the next day FIR was filed. Police say they found her decomposed body in a nearby forest which is not far from her home the body was recovered in a mysterious situation the girl was both raped then harshly murdered and most of the clues were destroyed but crime never keeps hidden the case was solved and the accused found were none than her family members . The girl was raped and then murdered with an axe swung on her head by her stepbrother.
The 9-year-old soul would have been so desperate when she would have seen herself gang-raped by her stepbrother and his friends while the stepmother was leading the crime and watching her daughter getting raped and then murdered. The reason was that she was jealous of her husband‘s second wife and her children. The victim was the daughter of her Husband’s second wife.
This is tyranny and a great pain for the members of the society seriously how could one think to attempt such a crime with an expectation to have a happy married life? There is no logic at all but a bounty of shame. The accused got arrested and they’ll be punished sooner or later as per law but the fact is we can’t get that girl back neither we can help her in any way.
Moreover, there are bulk of such cases and sadly only a few of them get highlighted some are never solved and some remain in mystery while some cases get politicized talking about another incident which is categorized into the same form of crime and took place in 2018.
It was the attempt of abduction, rape and murder of 8-year-old Kathua victim’s case that can blow one’s mind as the involved persons were those who stay high in our societies those who frame our societies and those who gave us religious lectures upon the right path and the crime was done where people believe the place is so pious as god lives there yes the crime was done inside temple in the month of January.
The Kathua victim disappeared a week before her body was found. Her father revealed that his daughter had gone to gaze few horses at 2 pm and at 4 pm when the horses were back her daughter was not seen with them. After the FIR was filed days later on 17th January 2018 the dead body of victim was found she was brutally raped many times and then murdered with a stone thrown on her head.
As per the forensic report says the quantity of Clonzipam sleeping tablets were forcibly offered to the victim before she was raped and murdered. The police investigation report later revealed that Sri Ram, priest of the temple (Devastan) who is the main accused in the case, his son and nephew also shared an equal part in the crime.
The case took serious hiccups and lots of efforts were taken to halt the case for further investigation with the help of bribe and threats. The incident was so highlighted that it took international attention as well as national.
But at the meantime there were many who supported the crime and criminals just because the case was politicized and the accused who were caught later and arrested were none other than those who give us assurance of safety and work for the protection of communities in our nation as well as societies.
Nine people were arrested including four police officers; priest of the temple his son and nephew, and a minor boy. The charge sheet revealed that sub-inspector Anand Dutta and Head constable Tilak Raj also tried washing victim’s clothes to destroy the clues and hide the reality. This brutal incident seized the attention of millions as everybody felt the horror of what the little girl has suffered and gone through.
The other dramatic and the shameful part of the scene came to vision when few of the stakeholders of the political party of BJP were seen supporting the accused for their brutal and shameful act.
Also, the highlights say that the crime was planned by ex-bureaucrat who wanted to threat and scare the community which victim belonged to. The case is still on the move as our authorities seem confused about what punishment should rapists be offered.
Well, it can be clearly imagined that to what extent our societies are framed as such people with the acute criminal mind are exposed each and every time in our communities. Despite exposing a lot of cases still, there are a number of cases left which are either not registered due to social stigma or by the means of threats and their story and accused crime remains faulty and hidden from the law as well as invisible from the attention of general masses.
Indulging in-depth of such inhuman behaviour of animal natured people present in human societies puts the whole communities into the ocean of shame and disappointment and decades after we still find these social evils present and active due to the lack of mental reformation.
A woman was either used for pleasure or for revenge, she was either grabbed due to lust or she was sometimes defamed by his community fellow men. Facts prove that she was also used as a tool for war and revenge, sadly Kashmiri women have also faced and survived through the mass rape if we recall the Kunan Posh Pora incident in Kupwara district, their women were sexually abused, torn their clothes and raped brutally in front of their male members alas what could be more panic than this.
The human rights report about Kashmir says chronic impunity for sexual violence remains a key concern in Kashmir. An emblematic case in the Kunan-Poshpora mass rape 27 years ago when according to, the survivors, soldiers gang-raped 23 women, and attempt to seek justice have been denied and blocked over the years at different levels.
All such rape victims or their families expect and live for the ray of justice, not for the development and economy. Justice which seriously seems very expensive for all such above victims. Here the question arises why only women are used to prove one's selfish motive? Because she is physically weak or we consider her not more than a sex object?
The question also arises that how religious and modern we believe we are when at the same time innocents are raped and killed at the same place where female idols for worship are kept and respected in contrast a female child is raped in front of the idol.
Sadly, but we have lost our conscience and our identity of being a human is yet to be gained. If we will always fight for the justice and modification of laws then we will go for modifying them and at the same time, we are routinely indulging in these un-moral sins in our societies does it make any sense? Well no, it can be considered as non-beneficial if we denied modifying the mind-set first.
Yes, the whole world is fighting for the women rights and empowerment still a lot goes waste because laws and policies can’t always change the mind of those who think about doing the brutal crime.
The whole situation is in our own hands because any law, act, punishment, or investigation takes place only after the crime is done what basically matters is the consciousness of the accused person during the time of commenting such heartthrob crime, especially with the female folk.
It is imperative, man has to stop ruling and destroying the weak one which is actually a form of mind made tradition continuously nourished by ages. Women are just like the beacon lights of our society which is highlighted by all the religions as well as remains one among top slogans of our modern societies, then why we are denying the fact when it comes proving our selfish motives and lustful desires? The world we have been created is actually a process of our thinking and it cannot be changed without changing our thinking.
Author is a Ph.D. scholar
shoaibshah7@gmail.com