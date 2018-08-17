ISM to take action against quacks, constitutes checking squads

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 16:
After health department, State Dental Council, Directorate of Indian System of Medicine (ISM) Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday issued an order to curb quackery and vowed to take action against the guilty.
“There are inputs that some persons are running private ISM clinics and prescribing Ayurveda/Homoeopathy medicines without registration, thus deceiving patients,” reads an order issued by Director ISM, Niraj Kumar.
The order says that only those doctors and medical practitioners registered with the J&K Board of Ayurveda/Unani Systems of Medicine under J&K Ayurvedic /Unani practitioners Act 1959 are registered to prescribe Ayurvedic/Unani medicine.
The order further says the doctors and medical practitioners who are registered under J&K Homeopathic Practitioners Act, 2003 are entitled to prescribe homoeopathic medicines.
It also states that as per the order of Health and Medical Education (HME) of 2006 Director ISM has been authorized to take action against defaulters.
ISM has decided to take action against doctors registered for one system of medicine and prescribing the medicine of other systems of medicines.
“Quacks practicing medicine in various forms and in unregistered clinics and establishments will face action,” the order states.
It adds that the institutions registered for one purpose and are performing other health care activities for which they are not registered are likely to face the heat.
ISM has also constituted checking squads to take action against persons running illegal clinics and those pretending as doctors.
According to officials, the checking squads will take action against the defaulters in collaboration with Registrar Board of Ayurveda and Unani Systems of Medicines.
The squads have been asked to coordinate with the checking teams in curbing the menace of quackery and take action against the defaulters across Kashmir.
