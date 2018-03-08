ISM Ganderbal organizes workshop

Ganderbal:
The Department of Ayush, District Ganderbal organized a district-level workshop on the implementation of National Ayush Mission (NAM) here today. District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr. Piyush Singla was the chief guest on the occasion. The workshop was aimed at sensitizing the participants about AYUSH system of treatment.
Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, N.A Baba, Nodal officer, ISM, Ganderbal Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Payer, District Programme Officer ICDS, CMO Ganderbal, CEO Ganderbal, Resources Persons and Medical officers from Ayush Department, SHG’s and Prominent Citizens of Ayush Village Manigam were also present on the occasion. Besides, CDPOs, BMOs and ZEOs of District Ganderbal also participated in the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC impressed upon the ISM authorities to create awareness among the people at grass root level and the field functionaries to implement the AYUSH type of treatment under National Ayush Mission.
Further, the DDC passed instruction to the ' participants to work with added zeal and coordination in accordance with the guidelines devised under NAM.
Speaking on the occasion, Nodal officer, ISM, Ganderbal Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Payer briefed about the activities and achievements of the department.
