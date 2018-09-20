Islamic University holds food safety workshops

Rising Kashmir NewsAwantipora, September 19:
Department of Food Technology Islamic University of Science and Technology under TEQIP-III organized two days National Workshop on “Food Safety: Current scenario and future challenges” from 18 September to 19 September 2018.
Prof. Mushtaq A Sidiqqui, Vice-Chancellor, was chief the guest and Dr. AK Dar, Commisioner Food Safety was the guest of honor.
The workshop was attended by the members from food industry, food safety officers, students and prominent guest speakers were Prof. RekhaSinghal from Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.
Prof HR Naik, HoD Food Science &Technology SKUAST-K Rashid Hussain, Scientist BARC Zakura, Sona Sharma from Quality Council of India, Pravin Jagtap Plant manager US based company Schreibr Dynamix, Dr. Tawheed Amin, Food Safety Officer and Prof. MA Pal, HoD Livestock Product Technology, SKUAST-K were present.
In the valedictory function Prof. A.M.Shah , Dean Academic affairs , Prof. AH Moon, Dean SOET, Prof. FA Mir, Registrar, Syed Reyaz Rufai, Chief Librarian graced the occasion and shared their experiences on the food safety aspects pertaining to the theme of the workshop and distributed awards and certificates among the participants.